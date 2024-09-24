Residents at Shefford home showcase artistic talent and produce scarecrows as part of competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at a Shefford home have been busy being creative and artistic thanks to a scarecrow festival.

The residents and staff at MHA Oak Manor have been creating scarecrows as part of the Shefford Community Festival Programme.

The theme for the scarecrows was peace and the home decided to make their own competition, by making each unit make their own scarecrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition enabled residents, staff and family members to get in touch with their creative side.

The winning scarecrow, made by the Willow unit

The winner was a hippy inspired scarecrow, made by the Willow unit.

MHA Oak Manor provides residential and dementia care for 64 residents.

Pat Heseltine, administrative support assistant said: “Residents, staff and family members were given a free rein to see what they could come up with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to see the different approach the teams took and how creative they were.

Another scarecrow

“We got to see teamwork, creativity and the competitive spirit of the residents

“In light of the festival programme, we had our own competition, which was judged by home manager Cecilia, Lydia, the activities coordinator and Vi, one of our residents and the ambassador for the residents at MHA Oak Manor.

“The competition worked really well, and all three scarecrows were very impressive.

“The winners will receive a free takeaway as their prize and I am sure they will enjoy it.”