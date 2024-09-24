Residents at Shefford home showcase artistic talent and produce scarecrows as part of competition
The residents and staff at MHA Oak Manor have been creating scarecrows as part of the Shefford Community Festival Programme.
The theme for the scarecrows was peace and the home decided to make their own competition, by making each unit make their own scarecrow.
The competition enabled residents, staff and family members to get in touch with their creative side.
The winner was a hippy inspired scarecrow, made by the Willow unit.
MHA Oak Manor provides residential and dementia care for 64 residents.
Pat Heseltine, administrative support assistant said: “Residents, staff and family members were given a free rein to see what they could come up with.
“It was great to see the different approach the teams took and how creative they were.
“We got to see teamwork, creativity and the competitive spirit of the residents
“In light of the festival programme, we had our own competition, which was judged by home manager Cecilia, Lydia, the activities coordinator and Vi, one of our residents and the ambassador for the residents at MHA Oak Manor.
“The competition worked really well, and all three scarecrows were very impressive.
“The winners will receive a free takeaway as their prize and I am sure they will enjoy it.”
