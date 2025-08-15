Samuel Whitbread Academy students achieve best ever A level results

Year 13 students at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton were celebrating the school’s best ever A Level and BTEC results.

The results this year represent a suitable reward for all the students’ hard work and dedication over the last two years.

There were a number of individual success stories at the academy this year, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), with numerous A* and A grades.

These include Nadia and her twin brother Zak who achieved five A*s and an A between them, and are now both off to study medicine. Dan gained four A*s and is off to study natural sciences at Cambridge, whilst Chloe and Sophie gained all A’s and A*s and are both off to Oxford to study Economics & Management and English Language & Literature. Ben and his twin brother Jack both achieved three A*s and are off to Durham to study Physic and finally Chris also gained three A*s and is off to study aerospace engineering at Imperial.

Nadia and Zak said they are both ‘really looking forward to studying to become doctors and would like to thank everyone at school who helped them reach medical school.’

There was similar success with the BTEC courses, with Jacob, Addie, George and Amy all gaining triple Distinctions in BTEC sport, as well as Libby, Harry, Charlie, Ollie, Erin and Peter all gaining Distinctions or Distinction Stars in courses such as H&SC, Business, engineering, media, and applied science.

Carl Tonking, Head of Year 13, said he was especially pleased to see Polina and Mariya gain two A*s along with three Distinctions and a Distinction Star, after moving here from Ukraine and they are now off to Uni on the next step of their journeys. He said ‘I'm incredibly proud of both of them. They demonstrated exceptional resilience and determination while becoming integral members of our school community. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Mr Huckle, Associate Principal and Head of Sixth Form, said: “I am delighted for our Year 13 students. This year group has worked hard and persevered all the way through the sixth form with a real sense of aiming high and achieving their dreams – these results are a testament to their dedication. We are thrilled that many are confirmed to attend their first choice university or apprenticeship and we wish them all the very best for their bright futures.”

Principal Nick Martin said: “This has been an absolutely fantastic year group. As well as achieving our best-ever exam results, they have also been great role models for the younger students by taking part in numerous school productions, organising and leading conferences on equality and diversity and performing at a national level in several different sports, including football, rugby and netball.

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said: ‘It was such a pleasure to see so many happy, smiling faces at Samuel Whitbread Academy this morning. With examination results the best in the school’s history, the celebrations are well-deserved. I congratulate and thank all involved and wish our students every success and happiness in the future.’

