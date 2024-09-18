Sandy entertainer's business wins Children’s Entertainment Company of the Year at prestige awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The children’s party franchise Captain Fantastic, has been named as Children’s Entertainment Company of the Year at the Prestige Awards 2024.

The Captain Fantastic franchise was set up more than ten years ago by actor Tommy Balaam from Sandy as an entertainment company to create journeys of fun and safe adventure for children across the country, organising more than 2000 parties and events for 60,000 children every year.

The Prestige Awards were launched to celebrate the businesses and individuals that consistently offer excellent products and services. Judging is based on areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Balaam, Founder and Director of Fun at Captain Fantastic said: “Wow, it’s such an honour to be recognised for doing the job we love, which is bringing joy and entertainment to families across the UK through our children’s parties. All our events are about silliness, laughter and having great fun but include light-touch messages about positivity, wellness and rewards for good actions and behaviour.

Tommy Balaam, Founder and Director of Fun at Captain Fantastic

“We want to ensure every child is included and can enjoy their own party and so we have recently launched events for children with special educational needs plus wellbeing days for schools too. It’s all about bringing the wonderful world of Captain Fantastic to all children to enjoy, have fun and establish a positive environment for development.”

For further information about Captain Fantastic’s parties and events please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/

For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/