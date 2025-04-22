Sandy Historical Research Group appeal

Sandy Historical Research Group Exhibition at Sandy Methodist Church

The Sandy Historical Research Group are appealing for resources for their exhibitions and archives.

The Group are aiming to compile a history of Sandy through the ages using photographs and documents. In addition, if you have any interesting memories of Sandy they would like to record them as it is important that memories are preserved for future generations.

SHRG would particularly like old photographs, documents and maps of Sandy. Do you have any photographs of any events that took place in Sandy, for example the Sandy Carnival and the Sandy Show? Old school photographs including form groups, sports teams, school events and trips out. It would be good to identify the names of people in the photographs while the information is still fresh in peoples’ memories. Do you have any old documents such as programmes of events, posters, newspaper articles, certificates? SHRG would love to include them in their records illustrating the history of Sandy.

The photograph above was taken at the last SHRG exhibition at Sandy Methodist Church on Saturday 12 April. The exhibition contained a selection of photographs and maps, as well as many folders outlining the history of many buildings in Sandy, including local public houses, of which there were many!

The next exhibition will take place on Saturday 30 August at Sandy Baptist Church from 10.00 am-2.00 pm. The Sandy Historical Research Group would like to invite you to come along and view a selection of photographs and documents from their archives. Tea, coffee and home made cakes are available to purchase plus there will be a raffle. If you are not already a SHRG member, there will be an opportunity for you to join and receive their twice yearly SHRUB magazine on Sandy’s history. Members are encouraged to research articles for publication in the magazine. In addition, membership also includes not only free entry to their exhibitions, but it also gives access to SHRG’s many interesting events held throughout the year.

Please contact the Archivist, Rosemary Blain [email protected] if you have any items to donate or Richard Barlow, Secretary, if you are interested in becoming a member at [email protected]