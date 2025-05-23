Sandy Historical Research Group on the road again!

Members of the Sandy Historical Research Group had the pleasure of visiting the Stockwood Discovery Centre in Luton on Sunday 18th May. The Centre is home to the Mossman Carriage Collection, the UK's largest collection of horse drawn vehicles.

George Mossman started his career as a delivery driver for a Luton butcher. The carriages he collected - there are now more than 60 - have been used in Coronation processions, London's Lord Mayor's Show, and by Pinewood and Elstree film studios.

The centre also offers beautiful gardens and a museum of many aspects of Luton's history in particular headwear and the hat industry for which Luton is famous. There is a garden cafe, shop and children’s play area with lots of events held throughout the year.

The next event for Sandy Historical Research Group is an exhibition of material, from their archives, on Saturday 30 August from 12.00 pm-4.00 pm at Sandy Baptist Church.

An exhibit from the Exhibition

Admission is free to SHRG members and £1 to non-members.

Visitors are invited to bring along any old photographs and memorabilia of Sandy. If you are not already a SHRG member, there will be an opportunity to join and receive the SHRUB magazine on Sandy's history.

For further information on all their events, please contact Richard Barlow on 01767 226392.