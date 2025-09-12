Sandy holds its Annual Skate Jam

Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sandy with representatives from Amplius, The Children’s Society and Sandy Town Council.

Sandy Town Council, in partnership with Amplius Youth Services, was proud to once again host a successful Skate Jam on Sunday, 7th September 2025 at Sunderland Road Recreation Ground, Sandy.

The event, which was organised by Rollback World (Bedford), was focused on promoting friendly competition and offering participants expert instructions and guidance on safe and appropriate use of the skate park.

Skaters, scooter riders, and BMX enthusiasts ranging in age from just 5 years old up to 40 showcased their impressive skills and passion for the sport. The Children’s Society, who run Sandy Youth Club, and popular local businesses; Pecoro and James Ford, the ice cream man, were also present making the event vibrant. In addition, sounds and music from DJ Tukka created an energetic and welcoming atmosphere for all who attended.

The highlight of the afternoon was the presentation of prizes to winning participants by the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt. She was impressed with the success of the event and expressed how pleased she was that the Skate Jam continues to bring members of the community together and gives young people the chance to enjoy sport, music, and friendship in a fun, positive environment. She also extended special thanks to Nicola King of Amplius Youth Services for the continued support in making this important annual community event possible.