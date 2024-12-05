Sandy observes Bedfordshire Day

The Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, hosted a flag raising ceremony at St Swithun’s Churchyard to commemorate Bedfordshire Day; the birthday of John Bunyan.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In attendance were the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada, the Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Dr Robert Oakley OBE and his wife Margaret, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bav Shah, and the Mayors of Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Kempston, Leighton Linslade, Shefford and Stotfold. The Sandy community was also well-represented by councillors and staff of Sandy Town Council, Paul Hickton; the Chairman of the Sandy and District Branch of the Royal British Legion and representatives from Sandy Secondary School, Laburnum Primary School, Biggleswade and Sandy Lions, and the 1st Sandy Guides.

The ceremony started off with a short address by the Lord Lieutenant on the significance of Bedfordshire Day and explained the various elements of the Bedfordshire flag. She commended Cllr Colin Osborne of Sandy Town Council for his valuable contribution in initiating the commemoration of Bedfordshire Day in 2014 when he was High Sheriff of Bedfordshire. Mrs Lousada, together with High Sheriff, Bav Shah, raised the flag after which the vicar of St Swithun’s Church, Rev Jodie Brown said a prayer for Bedfordshire. The ceremony ended with a reception at the Sandy Town Council Chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would like to thank all who attended as well as the Office of the Mayor of Sandy for organising the ceremony. We are also grateful to Gunns Bakery who baked us delicious clangers to commemorate the day.