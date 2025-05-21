Sandy Town Council encourages residents to participate in the once in a lifetime Sandye Place Consultation

Following the release of the Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) consultation on Sandye Place on April 16, both Sandy Town Council and CBC have emphasised that it is of utmost importance that residents have their say.

At the Sandy Town Council Annual Town Meeting on Apri 23l, Cllr Steve Watkins, CBC Executive Member for Assets, Business and Housing took the floor to answer residents’ burning questions and address their concerns about the consultation. Diverse views were expressed on what could be done to safeguard the future of Sandye Place which made for a rich discourse. However, Cllr Watkins stressed that responding to the consultation was the best way for residents to make their voices heard.

The Town Council’s stance on the future of Sandye Place reflects the council’s plans for Sandy highlighted in the Neighbourhood Plan and the aspirational ‘Sandye Place Masterplan’. In addition, great consideration has been given to the outcome of interactions with residents through councillor surgeries, council meetings, the May 2024 Sandye Place extraordinary meeting and the Neighbourhood Plan consultation carried out last year. Sandy Town Council believes that:

The green spaces should all be retained for community use

A public park that provides facilities that promote recreation, arts and culture should be created

Path and cycle ways should be introduced to improve connectivity through the Town

The bridge over River Ivel connecting Sandye Place, the Town Centre and Beeston should be reinstated

The listed Manor House and dovecote, along with the historic sundial and summerhouse should be protected.

A community hub, youth centre and other outdoor spaces for young people should be retained

Allison House Care Home should be relocated to the brownfield site

The Town Council supports the transfer of the ownership of Sandye Place to the community through a Community Asset Transfer

Any new housing at Sandye Place should be opposed

Mayor Joanna Hewitt engaging with a resident on the Sandye Place Consultation

Residents are encouraged to read the consultation document carefully and respond to the questions that follow; these are available on the CBC website. Visit https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations

Hard copies are available at the Town Council Offices at 10 Cambridge Road, SG19 1JE and the library.

The consultation is set to end on July 8 with an Executive Committee decision to be made on December 2. Implementation of the Executive Committee decision, however, is yet to be confirmed.