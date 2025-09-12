Securing Sandy’s best interests: Sandy Neighbourhood Plan Consultation

Members of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Committee at the Sandy Spring Market

Sandy Town Council submitted its final Draft Neighbourhood Development Plan to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) on the 14th of July 2025.

CBC is now running a consultation (Regulation 16) which started on 15th August and is set to end on 26th September 2025. This gives residents and stakeholders a further chance to comment on the plan, including the Sandye Place Masterplan, before it goes forward to Examination.

The submission plan and all supporting documents are available on CBC’s website via this link: https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/info/45/planning_policy/473/neighbourhood_planning/4

All comments must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, 26th September, 2025.

Once the consultation closes, comments will be incorporated into the Neighbourhood Plan prior to forwarding to the Examiner for consideration. If the Plan is successful at Examination, it will then proceed to a referendum where residents will have the opportunity to vote.

We encourage everyone to take part in this important process and have their say on Sandy’s future.