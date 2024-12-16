Shefford home to host annual community Christmas carol event
MHA Oak Manor has been hosting the ‘Christmas Carols in the Car Park’ event since 2022.
The purpose of the event is to bring members of the community together to celebrate the festive season.
Residents and staff have been busy decorating, rehearsing, and crafting in preparation.
The event will take place on Saturday the 21st of December from 2pm in the car park at the home.
MHA Oak Manor provides residential and dementia care for 64 residents.
Lydie Endersby, activities coordinator said: “The Christmas Carols in the Car Park event has been a real highlight for the Shefford community.
“The afternoon kicks off at 2:00 pm with a mini market featuring local stalls—a great chance to grab some last-minute gifts.
“The carols will start at 3:30 pm, so warm up your vocal cords for a joyful sing-along.
“Finally, the day will wrap up with a raffle draw at 4:40 pm, with some fantastic prizes to be won.
“It’s a chance for neighbours, friends, and families to come together and share in the spirit of Christmas.
“Whether you’re coming to sing, shop, or simply soak up the festive atmosphere, everyone’s welcome.
“We can’t wait to see you there!”