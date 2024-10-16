Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Slimming World Celebration Day 2024

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gold award for Stotfold weight loss expert who says it’s the ‘best role in the world’

A weight loss expert from Stotfold has earned Gold recognition for the role she plays in helping more than 150 people to lose weight at her Slimming World group every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn, who has run the Stotfold group at Memorial Hall every week for the past nearly 24 years, has just been awarded GOLD status for the 30th time by the weight loss organisation thanks to the number of people she supports each week and the high level of service she provides to those members.Attached is a photo of Dawn receiving her awards. She has also achieved the Diamond award 5 times and Pearl 3 times.

Gold award for Stotfold weight loss expert Dawn who says it’s the ‘best role in the world’

Dawn has helped 44 of her members to achieve their target weights so far this year since January and, with many more close to scoring their goals too, she is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.

She says: “While I’m the one collecting this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in the Stotfold group – they’ve absolutely smashed it when it comes to their weight loss! So far this year they’ve lost a total of 332 and a half stones. Between them they’ve not only lost weight though, they’ve improved their health, transformed their eating habits with our flexible healthy eating plan and become more active with our physical activity support programme. There’s such a brilliant energy in our group, we have so much fun – everyone is welcomed with kindness and given so much support. There’s no better place to be if you want to lose weight and improve your health!

“Seeing new members arrive at our group with their self-esteem at rock bottom and then seeing those same members grow in confidence and self-belief so much that they can achieve their dreams is nothing short of amazing. I truly believe I have the best role in the world. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and the way this role has fit seamlessly into my life has made such a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimming World is currently looking for highly motivated people who would like to inspire others to lead happier, healthier lives like Dawn. For more information on this flexible, rewarding role visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant.

The Stotfold Slimming World group is held every Tuesday at 4pm, 5.30pm & 7pm at Memorial Hall, Hallworth Drive, Stotfold, Sg5 4HR. To join pop along or for more information contact Dawn on 07515557803