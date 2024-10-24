Sponsor a Poppy on a lamp post in support of the Poppy Appeal
For a minimum donation of £3, you can show your support and honour the memories of those who fought for our freedom.
Sponsors will be invited to leave a message of remembrance which will be publicised on the Town Council’s website. Sponsorship forms are available at Council offices at 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy, SG19 1JE.
Alternatively, interested parties may contact Sandy Town Council on [email protected] to receive a sponsorship form. Donations must be made either by cash or cheque at Sandy Town Council’s offices or by BACs; where an invoice will be sent to the individual or group.