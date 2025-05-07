St John Ambulance commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE-Day

Lady Mountbatten, Superintendent-in-Chief, and a St John Cadet in 1944

A letter from our Prior of England and the Islands and Chairman of St John Ambulance, Rear Admiral Simon Williams CB CVO KStJ.

As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE-Day, it is fitting to reflect on the extraordinary contributions and sacrifices made by St John Ambulance volunteers during World War Two. These brave individuals played a crucial role in providing medical care and support to those in need, often under the most challenging and dangerous conditions.

During the war, St John volunteers were at the forefront of the home front effort, offering first aid and medical assistance during air raids, evacuations, and other emergencies. Their dedication and selflessness saved countless lives and provided comfort to many in their darkest hours. These volunteers worked tirelessly, often putting their own lives at risk, to ensure the wellbeing of others.

In May, as we honour their legacy, our current volunteers continue to embody the same spirit of service and commitment and will be participating in events taking place to mark the 80th anniversary of VE-Day.

We invite everyone to join us in remembering and celebrating the invaluable contributions of St John Ambulance volunteers, both past and present. Their unwavering commitment to helping others is a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity and compassion.

Yours faithfully,

Simon Williams

Rear Admiral Simon Williams CB CVO KStJ

Prior of England and the Islands

Chair of St John Ambulance