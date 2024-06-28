Summer Solstice dip raises vital funds for Sue Ryder

Early morning dippers helped make a splash for charity last week as they plunged into a Bedfordshire lido to enjoy dawn breaking on the summer solstice.

Over 50 swimmers took part in the Summer Solstice dip on Friday 21 June at Woburn Lido - an annual event that has become popular with Lido users since it began three years ago. The main event began at 4.30am with further solstice swims continuing through the early morning hours. £600 raised through ticket sales was donated to the charity which runs Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger. Woburn Lido Trustee, Murray Heining, said: “Sue Ryder approached us about hosting an event they are planning later this year - the charity's first local cold-water dip. “As a charity ourselves, we are keen to help other causes in the community, and on finding out more about Sue Ryder we felt certain it was a cause that would also resonate with our swimmers. “With our annual Summer Solstice event on the horizon, we thought we could go a step further and help raise vital funds to support the charity too!” A swimmer taking part in the solstice shared: “Participating in my first summer solstice swim for Sue Ryder was an exhilarating experience. The sense of community and the cause we were supporting made it even more special.” Joining the other plungers on the day was Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice’s Community Fundraiser, Roisin Duggan. She added: “A big thank you to the Wolburn Lido and their dedicated swimmers for jumping in to help support Sue Ryder. It was a fantastic event and I loved being part of it. The money raised will help Sue Ryder to ensure that everyone approaching the end of their lives or living with grief can access the support they need.” The Sue Ryder Big Dip is a cold-water charity challenge taking place on 1 December. Dive into the festive spirit and join fellow dippers while helping Sue Ryder to be there when it matters. With limited spots available, register your interest by emailing [email protected].