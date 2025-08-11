Talented electrician from Biggleswade reaches semi-finals in national competition

Luke Freeman, an electrician from Biggleswade, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Luke, 24, who owns Freeman Electrical, has worked as an electrician for 7 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Luke apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Working for himself for just over a year, Luke still loves getting to see his own name on the side of his van as a reminder of just how far he’s come. Since starting out Luke has also discovered a passion for social media and regularly posts his work on TikTok and Instagram both to reach new customers, but to also connect with others in the trades.

The semi-final stage will see Luke compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Luke says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about the electrical trade and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”