Team GB athlete and TV personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to star at free Family Open Days

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade and Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre are both hosting a Family Open Day with free activities on Saturday, January 11.

The centres, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, are welcoming Team GB sprinter and TV personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to join in the fun.

Harry has won medals at each of the past three Commonwealth Games, including gold at Birmingham 2022 and Gold Coast 2018. He is also a three-times gold medallist at the European Championships and recently appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Saxon’s open day will take place from 10am-4pm and will include free inflatable swim sessions, bouncy castle sessions and the chance to meet the Active Monsters, as well as personal training tasters and a biceps gym challenge.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre’s Family Open Day will take place from 8am-1pm. It will feature free group exercise classes, the launch of Les Mills Pilates, children’s activities courtesy of TayPlay, free face painting, a chest press gym challenge and local business stalls.

Harry will be visiting the centres for autographs and selfies between 10am-2pm, spending the first two hours at Sandy before heading to Saxon for a further two hours.

For further details on both family open days and to book your place on a session, download the Everyone Active app or ask in centre.

Selected activities at these events are free, pending a charity donation on the day to Everyone Active’s charity partner, Breast Cancer Now.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Gary Foley, said: “We are so excited to host these open days and believe the huge programme of activities and Harry’s involvement will prove the ideal way to celebrate with local communities.

“We want to show as many people as possible the state-of-the-art facilities on their doorstep, which have something for everyone, no matter what your age, interests or ability. We would encourage people to book activities as soon as possible, to secure their place on the day.”