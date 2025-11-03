The Great British Bake Off is back in 2026

Hosts Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are returning to the tent in 2026.

Applications for the next series of The Great British Bake Off are now open. Could you be the next Star Baker? If you or someone you know is a talented home baker apply now. And maybe we’ll see YOU in the famous white tent next year!

The Great British Bake Off applications are now open for 2026! The Great British Bake Off is searching for the next wave of talented amateur bakers to take on the challenges of the iconic white tent in 2026.

Applications are open to all UK residents, including the Isle of Man and Channel Islands. You must be aged 16 or over by 1st January 2026. Full details, including entry rules and terms, are available at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

The casting team are looking for people with an enthusiasm for all things baking. No one is expected to be perfect from the start. Bakers can grow their skills as they progress so a willingness to learn is just as important as raw talent. A top tip for your application is to share as much about yourself and your baking journey as possible.

What kind of baker are you? What makes you & your bakes unique? These are all things that will make you standout to the casting team. Videos are a great way to show us your personality.

Applications close at 1pm on Monday, December 15. The team recommends starting your application early, the sooner you submit, the better! You can apply now at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk. If your application progresses, a member of the casting team will contact you.

If you haven’t heard by Friday, February 13, 2026, sadly, you haven’t been selected this time.

Many successful bakers in past series didn’t make it through the first time they applied so if you’ve applied before, don’t hesitate to try again. 2026 could be your year!