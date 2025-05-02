TV’s Gladiator Steel roars in to meet pupils at Biggleswade primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from St Andrew’s Primary School enjoyed lessons with a difference when Steel from the hit TV show Gladiators led a ZACTIV workshop.

Steel, aka Zack George, visited the school’s East and West sites this week, in conjunction with its ‘healthy living week’.

He led ZACTIV interactive workshops on healthy eating, exercise, hydration and confidence building, which proved inspirational and motivating for pupils and teachers alike.

He also reinforced the message ‘you can be anything you want to be if you try hard’, and spoke about handling feelings, with advice on calming techniques to overcome nervousness and fears. Steel also got the children up on their feet, having fun, balancing, and practising climbing The Wall as demonstrated on the hit BBC TV Gladiators show.

Gladiator Steel pictured with pupils from St Andrews Primary School, Biggleswade

The workshops ended with a Q&A session and Steel demonstrating his famous handstand walk – he currently holds the record of 2 minutes 33 seconds for a continuous walking handstand.

Steel then toured classrooms and collected ‘glimmers’ from each pupil, a written note of something good that has happened to them, or made them happy, over the last few days. He posed for photographs with pupils demonstrating his unique pose and roar.

Headteacher Sue Rolfe said around 1,000 pupils across both sites enjoyed meeting Steel: “The children and teachers were absolutely buzzing, his visit has been an amazing success. There were pupils shouting and screaming Steel as he left the school. The workshops were brilliant and brought a lot of excitement and joy to the pupils. There were plenty of happy teachers too.

“If others schools are interested in booking a school visit then head to www.zactiv.co.uk."

The second series of BBC’s Gladiators, aired earlier this year, was won by Amanda Wah and Joe Fishburn.

