VJ Day commemorated by Sandy RBL

Chairman Paul Hickton, Sandy RBL and Cllr Joanna Hewitt, Mayor of Sandy cut the VJ day cake

In the evening of 15th August, a commemoration and BBQ were held at the Sandy Conservative Club in conjunction with the Sandy Branch of the RBL.

The evening started with the raising of the VJ flag by the Chairman of the Conservative Club Robert Snowshill. Mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt retold the address given that day by His Majesty King Charles and then relayed the message from the RBL of the time from VE day to VJ Day. Cllr Mrs Susan Sutton, President of the Sandy RBL spoke of the veterans from Sandy that had taken part in the conflict as members of 5th Battalion Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Regiment and 1st Battalion Cambridge Regiment. From those who were taken prisoner at the fall of Singapore in February 1942 to those who fought to secure freedom in the final years of 1945.

The names of those who returned to their families were read out along with those who did not return. Thoughts were with the family Jakes whose two sons Arthur and George spent the war as POWs having been captured in Singapore in 1942. Arthur made it safely home after liberation, but George had been put on one of the “Hell Ships” which was sunk on its way from Manila to Japan.

George was one of 6 men who did not return, aged between 20 and 26, they were all so young. They died in Java, Mandalay Hill, Burma, Kohima and at sea.

A poem written by a veteran of the conflict was read by Carole Hickton and the short service ended with the exaltation. It may be thought of as the forgotten war, but we will remember them. Chairman of the Sandy RBL Paul Hickton said “Sandy RBL remembers the sacrifice the brave young men of this area and nationally made during the 1939-1945 conflict.”

Over 90 friends and guests then enjoyed the BBQ and music by Aimi P. A VJ cake was cut by Cllr Hewitt and Paul Hickton, Chairman of the RBL.