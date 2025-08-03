Wheels for Martin's Friends receives boost from Toyota Community Fund, expanding accessibility for local communities

(Stella and Alec were pictured above with Yousuf and Paul from Toyota)

Wheels for Martin's Friends, a local charity dedicated to providing mobility solutions, has received a generous donation from the Toyota Community Fund, further enhancing its mission to improve accessibility within the community. The recent award was presented to representatives of the charity, including Stella and Alec, by Paul Duncan and Yousuf Miah, General Manager of Toyota and Lexus.

The grant will be instrumental in providing wheelchairs to local churches, village halls, and care homes. This initiative will directly benefit visitors and parishioners attending services, and will also enable the loan of wheelchairs to local residents in need. This is particularly crucial for families hosting elderly relatives or individuals requiring temporary mobility assistance.

"It was a real pleasure meeting you as well, and I truly appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the incredible work your charity is doing," commented Yousuf Miah. "Paul and I were both touched by the passion and dedication of your team. We’re very happy to support such a meaningful cause, and I look forward to staying involved moving forward. Wishing you continued success in all that you do."

The donation from Toyota underscores the importance of community support and recognizes the vital work being done by Wheels for Martin's Friends. This funding will significantly impact the lives of many, ensuring greater accessibility and inclusivity for those who require mobility assistance.

Stella, representing Wheels for Martin, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly grateful for the generous support from the Toyota Community Fund. This donation will make a real difference in the lives of so many people in our community, allowing them to participate more fully in church services, village events, and family gatherings. We are thrilled to partner with Toyota in this endeavor and look forward to continuing our work to promote mobility and independence for all."

Wheels for Martin's Friends encourages anyone interested in learning more about the charity or volunteering their time to visit their website at www.wheelsformartinsfriends.org.uk or contact them directly at [email protected]