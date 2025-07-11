Youth Adventure Trust appeals to public to help fund final 9,959 hours of summer support for vulnerable young people
The campaign comes at a time of growing concern over the mental health and wellbeing of young people in the UK. For children already facing challenges such as poverty, abuse, bereavement, and social exclusion, the pressures of the modern world - exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, digital isolation, and cuts to support services - are placing extraordinary strain on their development.
The Youth Adventure Trust’s Unlocking Adventure appeal aims to fund 56,000 hours of outdoor activity for 290 young people this summer. To date, 46,041 hours have been funded. Every £4.63 donated unlocks one more hour - enough to provide a safe, structured and supportive experience that helps a young person build resilience, confidence and skills.
Mark Davey, Chief Executive of the Youth Adventure Trust, said: “This isn’t just about days outside- it’s about critical, life-affirming support for young people who are navigating serious personal challenges.
“Many of the young people we work with have grown up believing they are incapable or unworthy of success. Our outdoor programmes challenge that belief by showing them what they can achieve - on a cliff face, in a forest, or simply by trusting others for the first time. They leave with more than just memories. They gain confidence, resilience and skills. At a time when statutory services are under huge pressure, we are stepping in to provide what many families simply cannot.”
The charity’s long-term, outdoor-based youth development programmes have proven success in supporting mental health, building emotional strength and reducing isolation. Delivered free of charge to participants, it is one of the few interventions of its kind available to 11 to 16 year olds across the region.
The Youth Adventure Trust is urging the public to act now by donating, sharing the campaign, or encouraging their networks to get involved.
To donate and help unlock the final hours of summer adventure, visit: