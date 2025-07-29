Zizzi Bedford has had an outdoor makeover in time for summer, and is giving away 1,000 free pizzas to celebrate

Zizzi Bedford has opened a new outdoor area

Zizzi Bedford has opened a new outdoor area, offering the perfect riverside spot for al fresco dining this summer.

Following a refurbishment, Zizzi Bedford reopened its outdoor terrace on 17th July, and is giving away 1,000 free pizzas to celebrate.

Located at Riverside Bedford, Zizzi has added new furniture, planters, festoon lighting and pergolas, creating a space for guests to enjoy outdoor dining and drinking, alongside the river.

To celebrate the reopening, Zizzi is giving away 1,000 free pizzas until August 1, available Monday to Friday from 3pm–5pm.

To get their hands on one of Zizzi’s Rustica, Classic, Pizza Fresca or Calzone pizzas, guests simply need to visit zizzi.co.uk/offers/2842, complete the quick form, and pre-book a table at the Bedford restaurant. It’s a no-strings offer - just great pizza, on the house.

Zizzi Bedford’s General Manager, Grant, said: “We’re so excited to be able to offer our community a brand new space to enjoy some al fresco eating and drinking in the lovely weather we’re having so far this summer. The terrace looks fantastic and with 1,000 free pizzas up for grabs, it’s the perfect time to come and see what’s new!”

Zizzi Bedford is open from 11:30am to 10:00pm every day, except Friday and Saturday, when the restaurant stays open until 11pm.