Bedfordshire farmers support NFU banner campaign in drive to scrap family farm tax

Farmers in Bedfordshire are amplifying the NFU’s campaign against the family farm tax that threatens food production and rural businesses by displaying banners in the county.

The NFU, in collaboration with farming unions NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and the Ulster Farmers’ Union, has stepped up its #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign with a national display of solidarity – the Big Banner Day.

Roadside and gate banners are being displayed across the country to amplify the message that the proposed changes to inheritance tax threaten the future of family farms.

Farmer Andrew Mahon, who is NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Vice-Chair, has ensured train users will see the message, by displaying a banner next to the main London to Sheffield trainline, on land between Bedford and Wellingborough.

NFU Vice Chair for Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Andrew Mahon.

Mr Mahon said: “Here in Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire we are proud to support farmers across the country in displaying banners calling for the family farm tax to be scrapped.

“This is ill thought-out policy threatens the future of small and medium-sized British family farms.

“It would seriously impact farmers’ ability to provide national food security, devastate the entire rural economy and rip the heart out of rural communities.

“The government has seriously miscalculated the impact its changes to Inheritance Tax will have.

A banner calling for the family farm tax to be scrapped on display next to the main London to Sheffield trainline, on land between Bedford and Wellingborough, in Bedfordshire.

“The Treasury claims this will impact 27% of family farms in England, but figures from Defra, in the same government, show this would be 66%. Further research has shown this to be closer to 75%.

“We have great support from the public, which we really appreciate.

“The banner campaign is a visual reminder to MPs and our government that we will not take this lying down.

“They must look again at this damaging and unfair policy before it is too late.”

In the East of England, the banners can be seen from main roads such as the A1M and M25 to busy rail lines including the Gatwick Express.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “These tax changes are unjust, based on flawed data and risk destroying the very backbone of British agriculture.

“Family farms have been at the heart of our rural communities for generations, producing high-quality food, supporting local communities and maintaining the beautiful landscapes we all value. The proposed changes threaten not just individual farming families, but the future of the heritage and traditions of an entire way of life.”

To support the campaign, car stickers will also be available to boost visibility even further, allowing supporters to spread awareness wherever they travel and reinforce the call for action among the wider public.

Mr Bradshaw added: “Only a combination of public support and political pressure will lead to a change in this damaging policy. The NFU is in a unique position to apply that pressure, bringing together stakeholders from across the country, coordinating efforts across all the home nations and leading a campaign to highlight the importance of protecting British family farms.

“We owe it to our farming families and to future generations to ensure these damaging proposals don’t undermine the future of food production. This is a fight we will not abandon, and we need everyone to stand with us.”