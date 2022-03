Characters from beloved books came to life for World Book Day when children - and some grown ups! - across Chronicle Country dressed up to mark the event.

We asked you to share your photographs and you didn't disappoint.

Here are the amazing costumes.

If you'd like to add a picture to our gallery, email [email protected] or message us on Facebook.

Cara Mercer as Wally from Where's Wally, Brody Mercer as Frodo from The Lord of the Rings, Harper Mercer as Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and Finn Mercer as Tom Gates

George Saunders as The Joker

Hallie Mills as Miss Trunchbull from Matilda

Harry Newman as a Mental Health Mole - which feature in a book written by dad Luke Newman.