Arlesey’s Pix Brook Academy celebrates opening with grand ceremony

A new Arlesey academy was delighted to invite MP Alistair Burt to its grand opening.

Pix Brook Academy recently welcomed its first pupils through its doors following a handover from the local authority, and staff were delighted to watch Mr Burt cut the ribbon at a special ceremony on October 11.

The school is partof the BEST multi academy trust, based in Central Bedfordshire, which includes a number of nursery, lower, primary, middle, upper schools.

Principal Steve Adams said: “The current school is a bespoke provision designed to provide up to 100 school places for Year 5 pupils.

“It includes all the statutory elements required of a 21st century school and has undertaken a pre-opening Ofsted inspection and a Readiness to Open meeting at the DfE.

“Both were passed without any actions necessary.”

The academy, on Stotfold Road, has been built as a temporary solution for pupils and currently has 53 on the roll.

The expectation is that as the housing growth continues in the local area, the need for additional school places can be fulfilled by Pix Brook, with it already receiving applications to view the school from families moving into the area.

Mr Adams added: “While built as a temporary solution, the building itself is permanent and will form part of the BEST multi academy trust. As yet no decision has been made regarding its future use.”

The school was built with funding from the DfE and the local authority, while the land for site was provided by BEST.

The budget for the building was just under £2 million, with the school delivered on time and within budget.

The main contractor Modplan, of Arlesey, worked with the capital team at Central Bedfordshire Council.

Mr Adams said: “As the principal of a new school it is both extremely gratifying and exciting to have access to the level of facilities available in a brand new building.

“For example, the school has met the most stringent of tests for environmental impact.

“Although we are only working here temporarily, the staff and pupils understand how fortunate we are to have the school.”