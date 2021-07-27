An Arlesey school is delighted to have been awarded a prestigious national award for inclusion.

Gothic Mede Academy, part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), has been awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark with Centre of Excellence status.

The accolade recognises the school’s ongoing commitment to provide "the very best education for all children, irrespective of differences".

Gothic Mede Academy.

Principal Tom Clarke said: “I am very proud that we have been awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark. Valuing each child is an aspect of our school that is so important to us, and this award is a testament to the hard work that all of our staff put into this.

“As a Centre of Excellence, we will be assessed annually and will have a responsibility to maintain these standards and share our practice with other schools.”

The accreditation was given following an assessment earlier this month, which included observations of the school in action and interviews with staff, governors, parents and pupils.

The report looked at a number of elements of the school’s provision, including its values, curriculum structure and links to the local and wider community.

Assessor Kasia Fejcher-Akhtar, said: “Gothic Mede Academy is committed to deliver on its ethos and values which are ingrained into the fabric of the school; inclusion permeates every aspect of this vibrant learning community.

“This is clearly a place for children to develop their personality, learn about how to conduct themselves in a range of situations knowing that they are safe and cared for by all professionals.”

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said: “This is an award that matters. One of our core values is that we put children first. We celebrate difference and prize the unique.