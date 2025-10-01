Author visits local primary school to inspire a love of poetry

Pupils at Everton Heath Primary School near Sandy enjoyed a poetry assembly and workshop from professional author, Kimba

Pupilsfrom Everton Heath Primary School near Sandy, part of The Cam Academy Trust, enjoyed an enriching poetry assembly and workshop from a professional author.

The poet, Kimba, came to Everton Heath to inspire the children to discover the joys of poetry.

Kimba gave an assembly to the whole school and then carried out a workshop with each of the classes.

The workshops culminated with the children writing their own poems.

Kimba also signed books for the children with the message: “Nothing’s impossible.”

The visit was part of Everton Heath’s vision to create opportunities and experiences for its pupils that “encourage lively, enquiring minds”.

Headteacher of Everton Heath Primary School, Emma Bircham, said: “The children had a fantastic time listening to Kimba perform his poems and joining in as they performed together.

Kimba came to Everton Heath to inspire the children about the joys of poetry

“As a small school, we try to expose our children to as wide a range of enrichment activities as possible, and the children loved performing with a published poet.”

Commenting on the visit, Kimba added: “The staff and students were so warm and welcoming. Not only was the day so pleasant, it was equally productive, as every year group embraced and pushed themselves to experiment with ideas I shared.

“Their courage and enthusiasm to share their work made our day so special. Thank you Everton Heath for having me.”