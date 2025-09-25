Bedfordshire awarded Bronze Award for Race Equality Charter

REC Bronze logo

The University of Bedfordshire is proud to announce it has been awarded the Bronze Award for the Race Equality Charter (REC), recognising its commitment to advancing race equality and building a more inclusive university community.

This achievement is the result of three years of sustained effort involving staff and students across the University. It reflects a shared commitment to openness, accountability, and tackling inequality, as well as the determination to create a culture in which all members of the university community can thrive.

The Race Equality Charter, designed by Advance HE, provides a framework through which universities can identify and address institutional and cultural barriers to race equality.

The Bronze Award marks a significant step in the University of Bedfordshire’s journey towards becoming an anti-racist university. As part of its ongoing commitment, the University will now implement its Race Equality Charter action plan, focusing on creating lasting change across the institution.

Professor Rebecca Bunting, Vice Chancellor, said: “This award is the result of three years of determined effort to put our values into action and to continue our journey towards becoming an anti-racist university. It marks an important step forward, recognising the progress we’ve made in tackling barriers and building a more inclusive community. But let’s be clear - this is just the beginning. In the months ahead, we’ll be putting our REC action plan into practice, working openly and collaboratively with colleagues and students at every step.”

A central role in achieving this milestone was played by the Race Equality Charter Self-Assessment Team (RECSAT), whose leadership have been instrumental throughout the process.

This marks the second accreditation the University has been awarded in recent months, following the Student Minds’ Mental Health Charter Award, recognising the institution’s commitment to student mental health and wellbeing.

Plans are underway for a celebration later this year, providing an opportunity for staff and students to come together, reflect on how far the University has come, and look ahead to the work still to be done.