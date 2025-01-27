Bedfordshire celebrates the Class of 2025

Graduates

The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating the Class of 2025, with 14 graduation ceremonies taking place from 21 - 24 January. These ceremonies provide an opportunity for graduates to celebrate their achievements in the presence of family and friends, highlighting their hard work and determination during their time at the University.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held in St Mary’s Church on the Luton campus, graduates from the Faculties of Education, English & Sport, Creative Arts, Technologies & Science, Health & Social Sciences and the Business School will come together to mark the end of their studies.

Professor Rebecca Bunting, Vice Chancellor, will also join in the celebrations with a speech encouraging new graduates to ‘live a good life’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “To live a good life means that you are committed to the creation of a fair and equal society and are willing to challenge inequality, discrimination and exclusion. You can make a difference and bring about change for the better through the way you live your lives.”

Bruno Reddy OBE

Alongside graduating students, the University is also presenting a number of Honorary awards to some notable local figures. These include Mostaque Koyes MBE – founder of Community Interest Luton – who will receive an Honorary Master of Business Administration in recognition of outstanding contribution to charitable causes and community cohesion in Luton.

Also receiving Honorary awards are Bruno Reddy OBE, Maths Circle CEO famous for the popular ‘Times Tables Rock Stars’ educational game, and Ray Halford, Workforce Development Manager at Central Bedfordshire Council.

The ceremonies will also welcome special Guests of Honour to deliver inspiring speeches to this year’s graduates. These will include Flora Hamilton (CEO of Chartered Association of Small Businesses) and Steve Botterill (Director of Resourceful People Group).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the week, a number of prizes will also be awarded to students who have excelled in their subjects. Awards include the Stephanie O’Kane Memorial Prize, set up in memory of a former student and awarded annually to a Midwifery student who has demonstrated innovative practice that could benefit women and families.