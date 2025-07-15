Bedfordshire primary welcomes back skipping ninja for inspirational workshop

Children at Everton Heath Primary School took part in a skipping workshop, run by The Skipping Ninja, helping them to stay fit and active.

Pupils at Everton Heath Primary School near Biggleswade welcomed back The Skipping Ninja, Pete Thompson, last Friday for a skipping assembly and workshop.

Everton Heath Primary, which is part of The Cam Academy Trust, invited The Skipping Ninja back to the school for the second year running to inspire the children with his inspirational skipping techniques and skills.

Mr Thompson gave the whole school a skipping ninja demonstration and presentation, teaching them about his sport in a fun and dynamic way.

The aim of the workshop was to help the children develop new skipping skills, improve their coordination and focus on their fitness.

Keeping fit through an activity like skipping can help to support mental health and wellbeing.

Pete Thompson, The Skipping Ninja, said: "It was brilliant to bring the skipping ninja workshop back to Everton Heath last week!

“For such a small school, the children gave a fantastic response in The Skipping Ninja show and assembly, showing brilliant ninja focus and engagement through the whole assembly.

The children at Everton Heath Primary School thoroughly enjoyed the day

“The volume of the children in the assembly watching the show meant it felt like there were 600 children in the room, not 60!

“The highlight for me was seeing how much all of the children had developed their skipping skills since the visit a year ago. I couldn't believe some of the skill level and combinations of different skipping movements the children were completing."

Headteacher of Everton Heath Primary School, Emma Bircham, said: “We had a fantastic time with The Skipping Ninja on Friday. Our thanks to Pete for making this such a special day.

“It was a joy to watch the children enjoying the ninja presentation and then apply these skills as they took up skipping ropes for themselves.

“At Everton Heath, we are committed to creating opportunities and experiences like this that will encourage the children to look after their health and develop good lifestyle choices.”