BEST appoints new Principal at Pix Brook Academy

The Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) is delighted to announce the appointment of a new Principal at Pix Brook Academy.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Linehan will replace Steve Adams, who is retiring from the extended secondary school in Stotfold at the end of this academic year.

Mrs Linehan is currently Vice Principal at another BEST school, Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am immensely proud and excited to be the new Principal of Pix Brook Academy and deeply honoured to continue working within BEST.

Current Pix Brook Academy Principal Steve Adams is retiring at the end of this academic year

“My knowledge of the trust and residing in the local area will allow me to build upon the strong foundations that are in place currently at Pix Brook.

“Having been a senior leader for 15 years, I am dedicated to fostering an environment where all children feel supported, inspired and empowered to achieve their full potential.

“This is an exciting new chapter of Pix Brook’s story and I very much look forward to collaborating with the exceptional staff team at the school and forging meaningful partnerships with families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “I am delighted Mrs Linehan has been appointed as the new Principal of Pix Brook Academy.

Charlotte Linehan will become Principal of Pix Brook Academy in September 2025

“She possesses a proven record of delivering excellent educational outcomes, has vast experience of all areas of provision and impressed the interview panels with her ambitious vision for the next stage of the school’s development.”

Mr Adams said: “The biggest concern for any Principal when making the decision to move on is who will take on the role.

“I know that Mrs Linehan has the drive, ambition and experience to take the school forward and I know that all at the school and in our community will give our new Principal the same support and encouragement that I have received over the last seven years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of Governors Christian Turton said: “Governors are delighted that we have appointed, in Mrs Linehan, a highly experienced school leader who knows the local context and who will be able to lead Pix Brook Academy confidently into its next chapter whilst maintaining all that is so special about the school.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Mrs Linehan will join Pix Brook Academy at Easter and will work alongside Mr Adams for the summer term, before taking over at the start of the 2025/26 academic year in September.