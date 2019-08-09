Biggleswade’s Uniform Lady can help you!

A kindhearted Biggleswade woman has launched a school uniform drive to help parents struggling with the cost.

Amy Pugsley, 35, has been nicknamed “The Uniform Lady” by the local community after starting her donation drive last year, and this summer, busy Amy has helped 157 families so far.

She said: “I’d been speaking to my friends and realised how expensive it is; it can cost over £300 for an upper school uniform and around £150 for a lower school one!”

Amy is holding a donation drive and uniform collection in her garage at 22, Sorrell Way, from 10am until 12noon on Saturday and Sunday.

You can also donate uniforms to Sainsbury’s, Sapphire Hair and Beauty and Sweet Alley, who will give the donations to Amy.

If you are in need of a free uniform, call Amy on 078301 27369 or message her on Facebook: ‘Amy Pugsley – The Uniform lady’.