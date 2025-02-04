Biggleswade's Edward Peake school celebrates Good Ofsted rating in all areas

A "warm and welcoming" Biggleswade school is celebrating its latest Ofsted grading, which rates it as Good in all areas.

Staff and pupils at Edward Peake CofE VC School are thrilled with the results – with the report describing a "broad and ambitious curriculum" and students that "work hard".

The school has made huge progress since its overall grading of Requires improvement in 2022 – and headteacher Zoe Linington couldn't be more proud.

She said: "It's a real recognition of the hard work of the whole community. It was stressful, but everybody pulled together and looked after each other.

Headteacher Miss Linington (second right) and students are delighted with their school's Ofsted result. Image supplied by: Edward Peake CofE VC School.

"The lead inspector was walking with me down the corridor on day one, when one of our pupils came up to me and said 'Morning Miss, how was your Christmas?'

"The inspector said, 'Isn't that lovely – a headteacher and Year 9 having a chat in the corridor – that tells me a lot about the community you have here'".

Edward Peake has been rated as Good in the following areas: The quality of education; Behaviour and attitudes; Personal development; and Leadership and management.

The report praises pupils who are "polite and respectful" and know that the school has "high expectations for them" - while staff have a "strong knowledge of the subjects" and ask "well-crafted questions".

The report states: "Subject experts have identified the important knowledge that pupils should know and in what order this should be taught."

The school is in the process of transitioning from a middle to a secondary school – and the report also recognises this preparation.

This current year is the last intake of Year 6 (teaching Years 6 to 9), while the next academic year will see the school teach Years 7 to 10, followed by Years 7 to 11 in 2027.

The inspectors stated: "The school is preparing to teach key stage 4 for the first time. Careful thought has been given to ensuring that the curriculum in key stages 2 and 3 prepares pupils well for their later study."

During its inspection in 2022, the school was criticised for its SEND provision, with pupils not receiving the "precise support" they needed to "access the curriculum".

However, the teaching of SEND pupils has vastly improved.

The 2025 report states: "The school has accurately identified the individual barriers to learning of pupils with SEND. Detailed information is provided to teachers, who then adapt their approaches to support pupils, including those with SEND, to secure the important information they need to progress. As a result, the majority of pupils now learn and achieve well."

The school's arrangements for safeguarding are effective.

Miss Linington concluded: "The report recognised our sense of community and that we come together to celebrate each other's successes, and talk about our values.

"It also recognised our strength of curriculum – our subject leaders think long and hard about what will make the best curriculum – and our pupils were described as 'unfailingly polite'. I know they are proud.

"This has been a team effort and I would like to thank everyone.

"We are really so relieved to have external verification of the strategic direction we have chosen."