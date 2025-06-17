Celebrating student success across Bedford College Group – FE Student Awards 2025
The Awards are more than just recognition for the winners but a celebration of all students’ hard work and ambition to build brighter futures. The event brought together students, staff, families, and supporters to acknowledge the talent, determination, and progress made throughout the academic year.
Honours presented on the night included the prestigious Student of the Year Awards and Outstanding Student of the Year, highlighting students who have gone above and beyond in their studies, personal growth, and contributions to college life. From academic excellence and personal development to overcoming challenges and inspiring others, the evening was a tribute to the spirit and success of further education.
Karen Campbell, Principal of Bedford and Shuttleworth Colleges said: “It’s a real pleasure to celebrate our Student Awards, recognising the hard work, resilience, and ambition of our incredible learners. These achievements wouldn’t be possible without the support of families, staff, local employers, and our wider community. Together, we’re helping students build brighter, more confident futures and we’re proud to be part of that journey.”
2025 FE Student Award Winners –
STUDENT OF THE YEAR AWARDS -
A-LEVELS (CULTURAL STUDIES) - Maria Akomian Asuo
A-LEVELS (LANGUAGES & CREATIVE INDUSTRIES) - Jack Myers
A-LEVELS (LIFE & HEALTH SCIENCES) - Beth Rodden
A-LEVELS (MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES) - Sarah Rutka
ACCOUNTING - Kashef Khan
ADULT ENGLISH & MATHEMATICS - Izabela Komendzinska
ANIMAL SCIENCES - Chiara Fiore
ART & DESIGN - Kyte Wibaut
BUSINESS - Cienna Booth
CARE & CHILDCARE (EARLY YEARS) - Steph Brown
COMPUTING/IT - Luke White
ELECTRICAL - Kyle Ward
ENGINEERING - Tallia Mitchell
EQUINE - Ella Moore
ESOL - Aland Hamid
GCSE ENGLISH - Nicola Konopka and Jakub Richards
GCSE MATHEMATICS - Erin Jameson and Bobbi Douglas
HAIR & BEAUTY - Luisa Martinez
HEALTH & SOCIAL - Ineida Zaludaite
LAND & THE ENVIRONMENT - Kacie Mitchell
MANNERS AWARD FOR MEDIA - Cassidy Price
MOTOR VEHICLE - James Carass
MUSIC - Chloe Wall
OUTDOOR EDUCATION - Niamh Fielding
PATHWAYS - Matthew Borowski
PERFORMING ARTS - Megan Rogerson
PLUMBING Mohammad - Agha Ali Zadah
SCIENCE - Mohammad Hashaam Ayub
SPORT - Niamh McLoughlin
THE KING’S TRUST - Harry Ruberto
THE LEARNING CENTRE - Peter Goldsmith
TRAVEL & TOURISM - Maidah Zaman
UNIFORMED PUBLIC SERVICES - Holly Jane Williams
OUTSTANDING STUDENTS OF THE YEAR
CITIZENSHIP AWARD THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM – Lilly-Sue Geraghty
COLLEGE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR BEDFORD COLLEGE – Kashef Khan
COLLEGE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM – Sireen Iddir
LEADERSHIP AWARD THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM – Dylan Tomlin
OUTSTANDING ADVANCEMENT AWARD BEDFORD COLLEGE – Steph Brown
OUTSTANDING ADVANCEMENT AWARD THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM – Ella Parisi
TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR BEDFORD COLLEGE - Ineida Zaludaite
STUDENT OF THE YEAR BEDFORD COLLEGE – Kashef Khan
STUDENT OF THE YEAR THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM - Jack Myers
To find out more about the courses on offer across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire with The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/