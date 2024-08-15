Central Bedfordshire students celebrate after receiving A-level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After two years of studying hard, A-level students all over Central Bedfordshire discovered the results of their work.

Early indications for provisional A-level results show an increase in the average points score per entry across Central Bedfordshire.

Headline information on the Department for Education’s (DfE) provisional Key Stage 5 data for Central Bedfordshire shows:

A level students: the average point score per entry for A-Level Students is 31.67, with an average C+ grade. That’s a 1.08 point increase from 2023 (when the average point score was 30.59 and average grade was C)

Results are finally revealed after two years of study for A-Level students. Picture: Kimberly Farmer/ Unsplash

Academic students: the average point score per entry for Academic Students is 31.42 with an average C grade. That’s a 0.73 point increase from 2023 (when the average point score was 30.69 and average grade was C)

Technical level students: the average point score per entry for Technical level Students is 35.43, with an average grade of Distinction. That’s a 6.41 point increase from 2023 (when the average point score was 29.02 and the average grade was Merit+)

Applied general students: the average point score per entry for Applied General Students is 31.88, with an average grade of Distinction. That’s a 2.23 point increase from 2023 (when the average point score was 29.65 and the average grade was Merit+)

And there have been plenty of individual success stories too.

Cedars Upper School

Mark Gibbs, Executive Headteacher of Cedars Upper and Linslade Middle School, also shared his delight, stating, "Today is a day of immense pride for Cedars Upper School and is years in the making. Our students have not only achieved academically but have also grown into confident and capable young adults. These results reflect the collective effort of our entire school community, from our brilliant teachers to our supportive parents. We could not have reached this milestone without their unwavering commitment. Congratulations to our students—your future is bright, and we look forward to seeing all that you will accomplish."

Individual performances of note include:

Charlie Mills achieved two A*s and one A and will study Medicine at the University of Manchester

Sage Norwood achieved two A*s and an A and secured a place at St Andrews to study Social Anthropology and English Literature

Anna Cort achieved one A* and two As and will study Law at the University of Bristol

Emily Hubber achieved two A*s and one B and will study Art History at the University of York

Ruby Bishop-Jones achieved an A*, a Distinction*, and a B, and will study Multi Media at UCFE

Mary Rossiter achieved one A* and two As and will study Film Studies and English Literature in Liverpool

Kira Michael achieved an A* and two As, whilst Farmer Oscar received one A*, one A, and a B

Jack Harding achieved three As and will go on to study Politics in Sussex

Oliva Msoffe achieved three As and will study Geography in Bristol

Sisir Kalavala achieved two As and a B and will study Biomedical Science at Warwick

Toby Miller achieved two As and a B, and will study Geography at Bristol

Evan Drinkall achieved one A and two Bs and will study Physics in Bristol

Hamza-Ali Haider-Shah achieved an A and two Bs, and will go onto study Biotech

Grace Hanson achieved an A*, B, and C, and secured a place at a university in Loughborough to study Fashion Design

Mia Kettlety achieved an A and two Bs, who will study Theoretical Tech Physics in York

Emily O’Neill achieved an A and two Bs, and will study Geography in Loughborough

Manshead CE Academy

Andy McBurnie, Headteacher at Manshead CE Academy said: “The staff at Manshead would like to congratulate all the students on their achievements and wish them the very best for the future.”

Individual performances of note are:

James Wilding who achieved two A grades and a Distinction*

Lena Golis who achieved an A*, two B grades and a Distinction

Lily Homans who achieved two A grades and a B grade and will be studying Law at Suffolk

Natashya Millie- Beck who achieved an A*, an A and a B and will be studying Physics at Warwick

Steven Tidd who achieved two A grades and a B grade and will be studying Computing at University of Buckingham

Matt King Sixth Form at Stratton School

Sam Farmer, Principal at Stratton School, said: “We are extremely pleased and incredibly proud of the results our students have achieved today. They reflect the hard work and commitment our students have made through their educational journey, guided by the values of responsibility and pride that we promote at Stratton School. These results embody our new values of ‘Be Kind, Be Engaged, Be Ambitious.”

Individual performances of note are:

Oliver Meyer who achieved A*, A, A and B and will be studying Economics at the University of Nottingham.

Callum Robertson-Cox who achieved A*, A*, A and A and will be studying Computer Science and Maths at University of York.

Jacob Allen who achieved A, A, A and A.

Natalia Kibilko who achieved a A*, A, B and B and will be going on to study Law at Durham University.

William Zahreddine, who will be studying Automotive Engineering at Loughborough University

William Story, who will be studying Architecture at Sheffield.

Redborne Upper School

Olly Button, headteacher of Redborne Upper School, said: “Congratulations to all our talented Year 13 students for an excellent set of A-level results. With an average grade of B for academic A-levels and Distinction for vocational qualifications, Redborne students yet again proved that focus and hard work pays off. We wish all our students the very best for the next stage of their educational journey whatever that may be. Thank you to all our incredibly skilful and committed staff for helping to make this happen.”

Samuel Whitbread Academy

Lee Huckle, Associate Principal and Head of Sixth Form, said: “I am absolutely thrilled for our Year 13 students. This year group has knuckled down and persevered all the way through the sixth form with a real sense of aiming high and working hard – these results are a testament to their dedication. We are thrilled that many are confirmed to attend their first choice university or apprenticeship and we wish them all the very best for their bright futures.”

Individual performances of note are:

Breanna Stone with four A*s and will study Experimental Psychology at Oxford

Jess Mason with three A*s and will study Law at Warwick

Millie Jones who achieved two A*s and a B and will study Psychology at Cardiff

Izzy Jenna who also gained two A*s and a B who was planning to go travelling but is now going to apply to university

Vandyke Upper School

Tim Carroll, Vandyke Headteacher, said: “Record numbers have got into their first-choice university and others have got onto their prized apprenticeship places or are looking forward to a gap year or starting out in employment. From a school perspective results are again strong with headline measures above last year and will lead to strong value-added when the DfE publishes the performance tables in the Autumn.”

Individual performances of note are:

Josh Abrams, who achieved straight A* grades in psychology, history and English Literature to gain his place at Selwyn College, Cambridge to read English

Laurence Kennedy who achieved two A* grades and an A and will study history at York

Lillie-Mae Simonds who will be studying geography at her first choice of Leeds University

Sam Jones who achieved A grades in Law and English Language and a B in psychology and who is heading to Edinburgh University to study linguistics

Twin sisters Amy and Jemma Debell achieved highly with A and B grades with both securing places at Loughborough University

Oli Pearce who will be starting an apprenticeship with a local law firm after his success in history, law and sport

Georgia Crutchfield whose success in maths, biology and chemistry has helped her secure a place for medicine at the University of Birmingham

Aidan Jarvis who studied chemistry, maths and physics and will be going to the University of Sussex to study mechanical engineering

Antonio Borelli who will be studying on a Creative Music Technology course at Salford University having got the grades needed in music, drama and media studies

Femi Ogun will be studying marketing at Leicester University having achieved A Levels in maths, media studies and biology

Cllr Steve Owen, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Children and Families, said: “Congratulations to everyone who collected their A-level results and best wishes in whatever their next steps are. Students who didn’t get the grades they wanted, or who have questions about clearing, next steps or the options for further or higher education can contact UCAS via: www.ucas.com.”