Consultation begins over changes to admission policy for Biggleswade and Shillington schools

A consultation has begun as Central Bedfordshire Council looks to make changes to its schools admissions policy for three schools.

The proposals impact Edward Peake CofE VC School and St Andrew’s CofE VC Primary School in Biggleswade, and Shillington Lower School – with the consultation set to run until December 3.

At Edward Peake, the move follows the school’s change to a secondary school as part of the two-tier shake up – with the council saying priority will now be given to siblings and pupils from feeder schools, while the catchment area would be removed.

The school will welcome its first Year 7 students in September next year, with up to 180 children expected to form this year group.

St Andrew's Lower School West, Edward Peake and Shillington Lower schools

The council explained: “It was proposed that the catchment area of the school would change and that places would prioritise applications based on whether children had siblings or attended feeder schools or had faith reasons for attending the school.”

It added: “The rationale for proposing this criteria is to ensure that after the priorities of looked after/previously looked after children and then children of staff, the school can ensure that younger siblings of children already at the school are given priority for a place which ensures that siblings can benefit from the same educational opportunities and aids family logistics of having their children in the same school.

“Prioritising local feeder primary schools after the sibling criterion also ensures that children in Biggleswade can gain priority to one of their preferred local secondary schools and ensures continuity of education for those children particularly when the town has recently transitioned to a 2-tier system.

“The prioritisation of the faith criterion ahead of ‘any other children’ then enables those children who do not have a sibling or are attending a local feeder school to gain a place at the school on faith grounds ahead of any other children, which recognises that Edward Peake CofE VC School has religious affiliation to the Church of England, which provides a faith-based education for parents who may be stating a preference for the school on these grounds.”

At St Andrew’s School, changes are set to be made to oversubscription criteria to align with other nearby primary schools, including the removal of the catchment area.

The school, previously a lower school, is now a primary school, with two sides and a total of 120 reception places.

The council explained: “One of the primary schools in the town will not operate a catchment area from 2026 and will prioritise applicants on distance after the sibling criterion. The other primary school has a catchment area which serves the whole town of Biggleswade therefore enabling children from across the town to be considered for a place.”

Once again, children with siblings already at the school will be priorities, followed by children whose parents are living in the ecclesiastical parish of St Andrew’s Biggleswade and attending a Church of England or other Christian church within the same parish.

The council added: “This criterion is being proposed as the school provides a Church of England faith-based education which some parents choose on this basis.

“After the faith criterion, the final criterion would be any other children and applicants in this criterion would be ordered in accordance with their straight-line distance from their home address to the designated measuring point to the school.”

Finally, the plans for Shillington Lower would reduce the number of Reception places from 30 to 15 from September 2027.

The council says this is because pupil forecasts show future children living in the area in future – with nine expected in 2027, 15 in 2028 and 12 in 2029.

It added the headteacher and governing body support the planned change – and said the numbers could be looked at again if more children come to the area.

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s Services and Community Safety, said: “We want to make sure that every child in Central Bedfordshire has a fair chance of accessing their local school, and that our admissions policies reflect changes in pupil numbers and the school system.

“These proposals have been shaped in partnership with the schools involved, and now we want to hear from parents, carers and the wider community. Your views are vital in helping us make the right decisions for children and families.”

You can visit the website to see the full details of the planned changes and have your say.

The final arrangements will be confirmed in February 2026.

> What do you think about the changes? Email [email protected] to let us know