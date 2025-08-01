Consultation on £46m revamp for Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade set to begin next month

Ivel Valley School and College

A consultation over future plans for a £46m upgrade for Ivel Valley School and College in Biggleswade is set to begin in September, with various options still on the table, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This project would represent the biggest Central Bedfordshire Council investment in its history with the local authority’s own money, it was revealed to its executive in April.

The current school site in Hitchmead Road is in desperate need of renovation. A consultation process was agreed to be held by the committee to consider how best to revamp the site, while expanding it on an adjacent area of land in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CBC’s Biggleswade joint committee and Biggleswade Town Council hope to hear from CBC assets or children’s services officers about the proposals before the consultation period ends.

Conservative Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage told the joint committee: “A consultation will be held on all of the options, which went to CBC’s executive in April.

“This will be quite an extensive consultation on all of those options, spanning literally months not weeks,” he explained. “That includes single sites and split sites (proposals).

“We’ve asked whether this committee is happy for CBC officers to attend the next meeting in October. The consultation will be open in September, so that would extend into October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’d like senior officers to present in detail on these options, either from assets or children’s services, that’s open to us. I expect they’d be happy to do this for the town council as well,” added councillor Fage, who was elected committee chairman at the meeting.

Town councillor Madeline Russell asked that the CBC officers are invited to attend in October, which the committee agreed.

In a statement, Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen said: “The Ivel Valley School expansion project remains one of our most important pieces of work in terms of delivering new SEND special school places for children in Central Bedfordshire.

“A range of options to achieve this and how much each option will cost were discussed in April by our executive, which recommended that we publicly consult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plans are on track for this and we look forward to consulting parents, stakeholders and the local community from September, once schools return from the summer holiday.

“We hope as many people as possible will provide feedback and help shape a final decision on the best way forward,” added executive member for children’s services and community safety councillor Owen.

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny said previously on social media the £46m would be spent “building 3,200sqm of new teaching blocks, sports pitches and facilities, a hydrotherapy pool, quiet rooms and the site revamp”, once that option is finally approved by the executive.

Executive member for finance and Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker said in April: “This will involve stripping the current premises back to the core and then rebuilding. If we spend another £20m, it’s a significant reduction in SEND provision across the authority.”