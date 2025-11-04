Consultation process on £46m Ivel Valley School renovation project in Biggleswade to resume

A consultation on the future of Ivel Valley School, Biggleswade is to resume this week

A public consultation on the planned £46m upgrade to Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade is due to resume this week, after a local authority halted the process on legal advice.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has been exploring options for delivering extra special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) places through “a heavily modernised and more manageable school”, its executive was told in April.

The project includes building 3,200sqm of new teaching blocks, sports pitches and facilities, a hydrotherapy pool, quiet rooms and the site revamp at the school’s Hitchmead Road site.

A CBC spokesman said: “After the half-term break, and during the week beginning Monday, November 3, we’ll be reopening this consultation into the expansion of Ivel Valley School.

“The council temporarily paused the engagement process after it became clear that some information being shared online by external parties differed from the council consultation materials.

“There was concern this could lead to confusion and misinterpretation of the proposals. When the consultation reopens, the options being considered will remain the same.

“The original deadline will be extended, so that everyone has the same amount of time to respond. Any feedback submitted already will still be valid, so there’s no need for anyone to resubmit their views.

“Some of the more technical details, such as facilities, are defined by Department for Education (DfE) standards for designing schools for children with SEND, while traffic management will be considered when a planning application is submitted.

“The pause has no bearing on the financial aspects of the project, and the council remains committed to investing in and expanding SEND provision.”

Independent Leighton Linslade South councillor Steve Owen said: “Since 2023/24, we’ve delivered 118 new SEND places.

“A new 12-place social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) provision at Shefford Lower School welcomed its first pupils after the half-term break, while a new SEMH primary school will open in Dunstable in December, until the permanent site at the former Pulloxhill Lower school site is open.

“In common with these projects, the proposed expansion of Ivel Valley is designed to meet future demand for SEND places,” explained the executive member for children’s services councillor Owen. “I encourage everyone with an interest to take part in the consultation when it resumes.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker posted on social media last month: “CBC opened a consultation on the site of the new Ivel Valley School with a huge fanfare in September.

“It finally felt like positive progress after months of needless delays. But the council temporarily withdrew the consultation with no warning.

“Ivel Valley wrote to parents to let them know that the consultation remained paused citing ‘inaccurate information’ about the options had been placed on social media.“

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, told the local democracy reporting service: “Ivel Valley School published a set of slides, which included claims that the school wasn’t consulted properly, despite being involved in shaping the plans ahead of this process.

“It’s possible the school has ruined its own project, especially given the persistent rumours that the council can’t afford grand projects.”

Ivel Valley School has been asked to comment.