Donation helps create outdoor classroom for Clifton youngsters

Clifton All Saints Academy received a £500 donation

Children will be taking learning to the great outdoors after a donation helped create an all-weather outdoor classroom.

Clifton All Saints Academy received the £500 donation from housebuilder Hayfield in order to help create the new space.

The new facility has been purpose-designed for the school’s 30 Year 1 children, all aged five or six.

The children moved into a new classroom in September, at the start of the academic year - and an adjoining patio space has now been transformed into an outdoor learning environment.

Rebecca Byrne, headteacher, said: “Our Year 1 teacher Miss Pepper and the children have all worked so hard to create the new outdoor learning environment. With the winter weather approaching, we are very grateful to Hayfield for the generous donation, as it will enable us to pay for a canopy to ensure the space can be used all year round.”

Clifton All Saints Academy is an Ofsted Outstanding-rated Church of England village school, catering for children aged four to nine - close to the Hayfield Gate development.

Kelly Sharman, Sales and Marketing Director for Hayfield, said: “It is a really important part of Hayfield’s social values that we do all we can to support the communities where our developments are.

"We are delighted to provide a donation for Clifton All Saints Academy’s outdoor classroom and look forward to welcoming the children to Hayfield Gate in the near future for a site tour and safety talk.”