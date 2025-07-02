Driving Change: How HBC Logistics is delivering a greener future

HBC Logistics, a leading 24/7 logistics company specialising in same-day delivery services across the UK, is proud to be making a lasting impact beyond transport and logistics.

As a carbon-neutral business with an ambitious goal to go carbon negative, HBC has been taking meaningful steps to support environmental education and community development—starting right here in Biggleswade.

Since 2022, HBC Logistics has been completely offsetting its carbon footprint every year through its partnership with Carbon Neutral Britain - a verified organisation with a leading offsetting initiative. This initiative reflects HBC Logistics’ pledge to “give logistics a brighter future,” recognising the growing importance of sustainability in today’s business landscape.

As a part of HBC’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, the team has been taking proactive steps to further offset and support sustainability-focused education. In the last twelve months, the company has partnered with several local schools to fund and accelerate sustainability projects aimed at fast-tracking student learning while also benefiting the wider community.

“We’re proud to be in a strong position as a business, thanks to the support of our customers and partners,” said Ben Weldon, Director at HBC Logistics. “This has given us the opportunity to expand our sustainability efforts within the local community. We want to use our resources to support schools with the tools and knowledge they need to educate their students, hopefully moulding a path to a greener future for the next generation.”

Buzzing Bees at Henlow Academy

The efforts include a variety of projects that have provided schools with efficient green initiatives to showcase to students, parents and partners. The first project was completed in May 2024 with Henlow Academy, supporting the faculty with fast-tracking their desire to have their own Beehive Sanctuary on site. The logistics company agreed to donate £2,000 to the school, supplying three beehives with its colonies and delivering it straight to the site. This project will be a long-term educational opportunity for students to learn about the significance and life-cycle of bees through a safe and hands-on experience. Most importantly, the colonies will be working to raising the number of bees in the Biggleswade community.

Reviving Gardens at Sutton V.A Lower School

This Summer, the HBC team worked with Sutton V.A Lower School to revamp their school’s gardening spaces, which were in need of some attention. £850 was donated to help bring their vision to life!

The money donated funded three ideal new garden areas to this small local school; a Woodland Sensory Garden filled with textures and colours to support hands-on learning, a Butterfly Garden that is hand-crafted planting beds shaped like a butterfly, and a protected Vegetable Garden where students can learn and experience the growth of vegetables, fruit and herbs.

Utilising Overgrown Space at Biggleswade Academy

Biggleswade Academy has an impressive amount of outdoor space for its students. However, one large area had become overgrown, and Headteacher Mark Steer reached out to see if we could help. The space originally featured paths leading to a small pond, but it had become so overgrown that both the paths and pond were barely visible. Conveniently, a mobile classroom, currently not in use, is located right next to the area. With this in mind, Mr Steer envisioned clearing this area and utilising the space into an outdoor learning environment, and the courier experts were more than happy to help.

So far, HBC have supported the school by funding a tree surgeon to clear the area. The project is still ongoing, with plans to organise a Volunteering Day to help maintain the area as well as additional funding in the near future for effective pathing, plants and gardening equipment.

Building a Village at St Swithun’s VC Primary School

In May 2025, they delivered eight bug handmade bug hotels to St Swithun’s Primary School in Sandy. Crafted by Wildlife Bird and Care, an amazing team who are autistic and share a strong enthusiasm for wildlife conservation, the bug hotels will be placed in the garden as a part of a “Bug Village” initiative. The protected area will be a space for learning, encouraging children to observe insects in their natural habitats.

“We take pride in our Carbon Neutral initiative, and have been working very hard to involve and communicate with our customers opted in to our scheme,” Ben Weldon states; “This is through regular email communication, accepting recommendations for projects from customers, giving out Official Participation documentation, and more.”

And their hard efforts have been paying off, as they were recognised for their sustainability projects through the rewarding of the Decarbonisation Award at the National Courier Awards in October 2024.

Passionate with our environmental goals, HBC Logistics is currently in talks with two other local schools for more exciting Sustainability projects, and look forward to revealing more on their social media channels very soon. If you are a school, not-for-profit organisation or small business, and you are interested in getting involved in our Carbon Neutral initiative, please email [email protected]