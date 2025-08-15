Etonbury Academy has first ever A level results

Etonbury Academy celebrates first ever A Level and BTEC results

Year 13 students at Etonbury Academy are celebrating the school’s first ever A Level and BTEC results. The academy opened its sixth form in September 2023 so today marks an historic milestone – the first ever cohort of sixth formers receiving their results.

The results this year represent a suitable reward for all the students’ hard work and dedication over the last two years.

Principal Jo Young said: ‘We are delighted with our first set of A Level / BTEC results exam results and enjoyed celebrating with our students today. 96% of students got into their top choice university places.

"Many of our year 13s have been studying at Etonbury since they were in year 5 and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements. We are proud of all our students and would like to congratulate them. There were some exceptional performances from students achieving A* & A grades across the board.

"Our students have secured university places all around the UK; including Sheffield, Southampton, Exeter, Lincoln, UEA, Reading, Nottingham, Manchester, Royal Holloway to study a variety of subjects including English, Geology, Law, Criminology, Forensic Science, Maths, 3D Animation, Accounting and Psychology.

"We wish all of our year 13 students all the best for the future. It has been a privilege to teach them and to celebrate their success."

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said: ‘It was a joy to see so many students celebrating their exceptional examination results, with their peers, teachers and families at Etonbury Academy today. This is caring and ambitious school community which nurtures the very best in everyone. I congratulate and thank all involved and wish our students every success and happiness in the future.’

4 . Contributed The school opened its doors to sixth formers in September 2023 and now they have their first ever A level results! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales