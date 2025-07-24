Everton Heath families come together for end of term picnic on village recreation ground

The afternoon was a fitting way to say goodbye to the Year 6 pupils at Everton Heath

Families at Everton Heath Primary School near Biggleswade gathered on the village playing field for a picnic, as school closes for the summer holidays.

Families from Everton Heath Primary School near Biggleswade, part of The Cam Academy Trust, enjoyed an afternoon of socialising on the village playing field opposite the school as school closed for the summer holidays.

The afternoon saw pupils, parents, carers and staff members at the school gather together on the field to enjoy a picnic, lollies from the ice cream van and games.

It was an opportunity for staff and families to get to know each other and enjoy the family and intimate atmosphere at this small village school.

Headteacher of Everton Heath Primary School, Emma Bircham, said: “This end of term family gathering was a fitting way to end a fantastic school year at Everton Heath.

“It was a pleasure to bring everyone together from our school community, with staff and parents and carers having the chance to get to know each other, while the children played.

“It was also a wonderful chance to say goodbye to our Year 6 pupils, as they prepare to move on from Everton Heath and progress to secondary school - we wish them all the very best for the future!

“We hope everyone has a wonderful summer and we look forward to coming back in September ready for another year of nurturing education.”