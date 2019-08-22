Exceptional year group at Sandy Secondary School rewarded with excellent GCSE results

Sandy Secondary School continues to build upon its success with another excellent set of GCSE results.

GCSE results at a Level 4 or better in the three core areas of Maths, English and Science continue to increase and are above national averages. The foundation subjects also continue to improve year on year, showcasing the excellent talents of the students in Design Technology, Dance, Drama, Music, Art and Media to name just a few. Vocational subjects also remain strong, especially in Business and Travel & Tourism.

Sandy students

The school would especially like to mention the fantastic achievements of our top 10 students across Year 11: Lizzie Deans, Dennis Chin, Grace Tucker, Jessica Ramsay, Ellie Pugh, Milly Gauge, Lauren Halls, Talia YapYoung, Adam Spencer and Niall Baker.

A special mention needs to go to Lizzie Deans who gained 7 grade 9s and 5 other qualifications of grade 7 and above. Dennis Chin gained 5 grade 9s, plus 7 other qualifications at grade 7 and above. Grace Tucker, Jessica Ramsay, Ellie Pugh and Lauren Halls also gained 2 grade 9s in subjects such as Maths, English, Physics, History, Biology and Product Design.

Sean Fassenfelt, Maia Rushton and Emily Kirton also deserve recognition for the grade 9s they achieved in Science, Media and English Language.

The school says it is also expecting its Progress 8 measures to be very positive across the school, showing the value added to the students while they study at Sandy Upper.

Sandy Secondary School GCSEs

It has had some exceptional achievements from all its students, who have met, if not exceeded, their targets in Year 11.

Year 10 students also did extremely well in the GCSE examinations, which they took this year. A special mention needs to go to Alana Mills who gained a 9 in English Literature and Media, along with Emily Sloan who gained a 9 in Dance, which is exceptional. Many students also gained grade 8s across the subjects.

Executive Principal, Karen Hayward, stated: “I could not be prouder of all the students, they have worked really hard and deserve the success they have achieved. Many achieved above expectations, despite the challenging circumstances they have faced, they have not allowed barriers in their learning stop them achieving and have shown determination and focus throughout.

“I would like to thank all the staff for their continued hard work, going above and beyond and our parents/guardians for all their continued support.

Sandy GCSEs

“Year 11 have been an exceptional year group, who have always tried their best and we will miss them, but we know they have the qualities and skills to achieve anything they put their minds to. I wish all the students well on the next stage of their educational journey. Year 11 students have been a pleasure to work with and I now look forward to the success of Year 10 moving into Year 11.”