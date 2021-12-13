Fashion designs earns Bedford College student from Shefford top award

For the fourth year running, Bedford College students have beaten international competition to take first prize at the Professional Clothing Awards.

This year Jasmine Young, of Shefford, took the £1,000 winner’s cheque with HND Fashion & Textile classmates Laura Byron and Shania Forney being highly commended.

Their designs beat entries from all over the world including North Carolina State University and Faculdade de Arquitetura da Universidade de Lisboa - as well as De Montfort University closer to home.

Models wearing Aerospace Engineer garments

All were proudly displayed in a stylish, star-studded catwalk during the awards at the Hilton London Metropole last month.

Jasmine won her category for designing a creative Aerospace Engineer garment. She was awarded a diamond trophy, custom winner’s certificate, and a cheque for £1,000.