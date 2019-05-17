Former Potton teacher’s farm books aim to teach children values

A former school teacher from Potton is hoping children will learn about values through her books.

Elizabeth Price, known in the community as Liz Wiltshire, a former teacher at Potton Lower School, is holding her book launch for The Meadow Farm Band at St Mary’s Church Hall, in Potton, on Thursday, May 30.

Liz and her book

The 59-year-old will be writing and illustrating all the books in the collection. She said: “The story is for children aged between three and six, it is a farm animals picture book about the value, inclusion.

“One animal is left out and throughout the book you see one of the animals try and help him feel included in the group.

“I was the lead for values education when I was Potton and it is something I am passionate about.

“I hope these books are a way of teaching that is a bit more fun for children.”

Liz plans to add more books to the Meadow Farm collection, based on the different values.

She added:” “This is my first book but I plan to write more, I am doing this full time now.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have it published, I worked really hard on it and it was great to see it all come together, it is an amazing feeling.

“I am already writing the next book, it will be about the value of confidence.”

For more information visit: www.meadowfarmbooks.net.