GCSE results: Etonbury Academy 'incredibly proud' of students as they collect their grades

Year 11 students at Etonbury Academy collect their GCSE results

Year 11 students at Etonbury Academy are celebrating today (Thursday, August 12) after GCSE results were released.

The Arlesey school, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), is extremely proud after 71 per cent achieved a grade 4 or above in English and Maths.

Teachers have worked incredibly hard to ensure that students were properly assessed and the students have risen to the challenge and achieved a great set of results.

A special mention to the following students who achieved the highest grades in the cohort: Hannah Clarke, Izzy Everitt. Jasmine Norman, Jessica Courtney, Lauryn West, Alister Miller, Leanne Barber, Harry Gayfer-Toms, Thea Pilch and Isaac Lonsdale.

Matthew Harpin, Head of Year 11 at Etonbury Academy, said: “The students have shown incredible fortitude over the last year and I am delighted with the outcomes they have achieved.

“They should be really proud of themselves.”

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “At the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, we are incredibly proud of the achievements of all our students.

“Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, the students have shown extraordinary focus, determination and resilience to gain such excellent results.

“Huge congratulations to the students and many thanks to the background staff: the staff and parents/carers!”