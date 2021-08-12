GCSE results: Principal at Samuel Whitbread Academy 'couldn't be any prouder' of students

Harriet Yardley, Emma Giles, Charlotte Payne, Caitlin Wright.

It was smiles and celebration at Samual Whitbread Academy as students at the Clifton school received their GCSE results.

For the second year running exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, so teachers were instead tasked with awarding grades to their students in the form of a Teacher Assessed Grade (TAG).

Schools utilised different data sources to create a portfolio of evidence to ensure each student received the appropriate grade.

Rosie Lynn-Mullholland with Pastoral Support Officer Jo Abbott.

Samuel Whitbread Academy staff worked tirelessly to ensure their students’ grades were fair and consistent, with TAGs based on more than 25,000 mock exams and assessments.

Since 2018, a new grading system has been in place, with 9-1 replacing the old A*-G. Under the new system a grade 7 equates to an A and 4 reads across to a C. The new grade 9 was

designed to reward the very brightest and best students across the country.

Individual successes at Samuel Whitbread Academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire School Trust (BEST), included Jack Barker, Maria Kenworthy and Louis Burgess, who all achieved straight grade 9s across the board.

Wiktoria McDonald, Lianna Brown, Gracie Hutton, Grace Webb.

Annabel Priano, Head of Year 11, said she was incredibly proud of Sarah Murphy, Molly Ellen Purcell and Esme Frankland for showing determination and resilience to achieve fantastic grades.

Pastoral Support Officer Jo Abbott, meanwhile, was delighted to see Rosie Lynn-Mulholland, Mia Brewer-Allen and Daniel Beard gain some great results after overcoming many different

challenges this year.

Samuel Whitbread Academy Principal Nick Martin said: “After 18 months of constant change and uncertainty, I couldn’t be any prouder of our students today.

Ashleigh Fenton, Maria Kenworthy, Georgie Kelly, Louis Burgess.

“Despite their exams being cancelled in January and not being able to see their friends and teachers during three national lockdowns, as well missing their prom and final day celebrations, they have demonstrated enormous determination and resilience and achieved a great set of results.