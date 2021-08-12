GCSE results: Sandy Secondary School builds on successes with 'excellent' exam results

Sandy Secondary School GCSE results day

Students at Sandy Secondary School should be extremely pleased with all they have achieved as they celebrate their GCSE and Level 2 BTEC results.

The last 18 months have not been at all easy and students have had to adapt to different methods of teaching and learning, which was forced upon them at very little notice.

GCSE results at a Level 4 or better in the three core areas of Maths, English and Science have continued to increase at the school, as well as in its foundation subjects, showcasing the excellent talents of the students in Design Technology, Dance, Drama, Music, Art, Photography, Performing Arts, Computer Science and Media to name just a few.

Vocational subjects also remain strong, especially in Creative Digital Media, Enterprise and IT.

The school would especially like to mention the fantastic achievements of its top 14 students across Year 11: Rowan Harvey, Jake Brooks, Robert Ramsay, Megan Dyson, Jonathan Hurran, Emma Pettit, Jamie Samuels, Ben Symonds, Max Neville, Oscar Dowling, Lewis Ward, Abigail Johnston, Jessica May and Hannah Stokes.

A special mention needs to go to Jake Brooks who gained 8 grade 9s and 4 other qualifications of grade 6 and above.

Rowan Harvey gained 7 grade 9s plus 6 other qualifications at grade 6 and above.

Robert Ramsay gained 6 grade 9s plus 6 other qualifications at grade 6 and above.

And the school said it had many exceptional achievements from all of its students, who have met if not exceeded their targets in Year 11 and who have continued to be focused and determined to achieve regardless of what has been going on around them and they deserve this success.

Year 10 students also did extremely well in the GCSE Literature examinations which they took this year.

A special mention needs to go to Charlotte Gautry and Yasmin Smith who both gained a grade 9 in English Literature, which is exceptional.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against national standards and approved and awarded by the exam boards, following a quality assurance process.

Executive Principal, Karen Hayward, said: “I could not be prouder of all the students, they have really worked hard and deserve the success they have achieved.

"Many have achieved above expectations, despite the challenging circumstances they have faced, they have not allowed barriers in their learning stop them achieving and they have shown determination and focus throughout.

"I would like to thank all the staff for their continued hard work, going above and beyond and having to adapt very quickly to rapidly changing circumstances, to ensure all of our students continued to receive the best teaching and learning possible.

"I would also like to thank our parents/guardians for all their continued support.

"Year 11 have been an exceptional year group, who have always tried their best and we will miss them, but we know they have the qualities and skills to achieve anything they put their minds to. I wish all of the students well on the next stage of their educational journey.

"The grades reflect the hard work and dedication of the students over this difficult period.