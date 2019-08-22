GCSE results to be proud of at Stratton Upper in Biggleswade

Teenagers at Stratton Upper School in Biggleswade receive d GCSE results to be proud of.

Roz Hodges, Interim Headteacher, said she was delighted that no fewer than 33 students achieved an average of at least the new Grade 7 across all their subjects (equivalent to an old A Grade).

Stratton GCSE day

She went on to say that she wanted to praise these students publicly for their sustained dedication and commitment to their studies and that they should feel very proud of these impressive results.

Stratton students who achieved an average grade of 8 or higher (equivalent to an old A* grade) across all their subjects include: Caitlin Allen, Kye Barker, Kye Barwell, Sean Blackburn, Josh Bradford, James Buckley, Keely Burgess, Fin Chapman, Tilly Finch, Alicia Jones, Allana Lewis, Arran Palmer-Oliver, Lucy Paget, Alice Racher, Gemma Scholes and Olivia Stebbing.

The following students also deserve a mention for achieving an average grade of 7 or better across all subjects: Millie Albone, Lucy Bacon, Josh Bugg, Cameron Godfrey, Molly Hummerstone, Amy Kendrick, Jovan Krstic, Sam Lower, Lucy Martin, Emma Metcalfe, Tabitha Stevenson, Elliott Swinburne, Polly Swinburne, Josh Wigston, Ellie Wright, Mia Wright and Alisha Wyatt.

Zoe Smith, Assistant Headteacher in charge of Key Stage 4, said she would like to congratulate all Stratton students who have worked so hard over the past two years of their GCSE courses.

GCSE day at Stratton Upper

She said: “The results they have achieved are a testament to their perseverance and resilience. We are so proud of them all and wish them every success in the future.”

Stratton GCSE day