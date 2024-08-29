GCSE success at Sandy Secondary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sandy Secondary School are delighted to announce that our outgoing Year 11 cohort have again obtained a truly fantastic set of GCSE results.

Based on initial analysis, these are likely to reinforce our position as one of the most successful secondary schools in the county. In line with previous years, we have a very strong average point score (APS) for the English Baccalaureate which is widely upheld as a benchmark off academic excellence and that is increasingly sought after by both employers and further educational establishments.

Our results in a number of key areas have also continued to go from strength to strength, with the percentage of students obtaining either a 4+ or a 5+ in both English and Maths, improving compared with last year. There are also successes reflected in range of other performance measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We could not be prouder of the students and wish to congratulate them for their individual successes and for the hard work that has made these results possible. For many of our students these qualifications will now open the doors to their next step, many of whom we are pleased to say will be joining the sixth form for their post-sixteen studies. We would also like to say a huge thank you to our staff, without their dedication and commitment these results would not have been possible.

Henry with Town Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt.

There were successes across the range of academic and vocational courses, but particularly evident in the core subjects of English, Maths and Science. Other areas that excelled include Statistics, Music, Dance, Geography, and Media.

A significant number of students obtained the highest grades across a range of subject areas, with notable successes for Annabelle Hipkin, Henry MacPhail, Reed Godden. William Blankson, Bridget McGowan, Lucy McGowan. Amelia Still, Jhnelle Roberts, Jen Clare, Willow Johns, Jasmine Primett, Ava Flegg, Harry Waters, Abi Jenkins, Hattie Spencer-Allen, Alex Newton, Olivia Halls, Florence Westley, George Kane, Grace Mooney, Kiera-Louise Heavy, Lily Pypops, Emily Bentley, Harry Chapman, and Anna Hetherington

Miss Hayward, Executive Principal commented: “The results reflect the incredible hard work and dedication of both the students and staff, the students have been wonderful to work with and I wish them well on the next stage of their learning journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to thank the parents and guardians of the students, for their support throughout. Every one of the students has met their goals and they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved, I know I am proud of all of them.”

Celebrating GCSE results at Sandy Secondary.

Mr Rutter, Head of School added: “I am so incredibly proud of the students and all that they have achieved this year. These results reflect the many hours of learning and dedicated revision that students have put in. Not only have they developed academically, but they have grown to become mature, respectful, and compassionate members of our community.

"I know that they have such a bright future ahead of them and they should be incredibly proud and confident in the young people that they have become. I am very much looking forward to seeing them further progress as they move through the sixth form and begin the next stage of life’s adventure.”